Egyptology Lecture [TVAES May]

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 12 May 2018
End 04:30PM Saturday - 12 May 2018
Price 300.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Elite and Common : Old Kingdom and Ptolemaic Cemeteries to the West of the Step Pyramid at Saqqara. First established for royalty and nobility, this area became a final resting place for all members of society regardless of their standing.
