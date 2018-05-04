SITE INDEX

Fri, 04
17 °C
Sat, 05
21 °C
Sun, 06
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Egyptology Lecture [TVAES May]

    comments 0
    Egyptology Lecture [TVAES May]
    2018-05-12 13:00:00 2018-05-12 15:30:00 UTC Egyptology Lecture [TVAES May] Headley Rd, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JA, UK

    Start 02:00PM Saturday - 12 May 2018

    End 04:30PM Saturday - 12 May 2018

    Price 300.00 £

    Town City Reading

    Contact Name Francesca Jones

    Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

    Website URL http://www.tvaes.org.uk

    Elite and Common : Old Kingdom and Ptolemaic Cemeteries to the West of the Step Pyramid at Saqqara. First established for royalty and nobility, this area became a final resting place for all members of society regardless of their standing.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved