18 April St. Timothee Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

St. Timothee garden opening to support National Garden Scheme nursing and health charities. Deep and gently flowing, colour themed borders planted for yr-round interest with a wide range of attractive grasses and perennials. Other features incl a box parterre, wildlife pond, rose terrace and wild areas in a 2 acre plot. Open this year in April and August to celebrate tulips and blossom, and the richness of the late summer garden. Opening Times April 18, 2018 14:00 - 16:30 Refreshments: Home-made teas. Admission: Adult: £4.00 Child: Free Add to calendar April 26, 2018 14:00 - 16:30 August 27, 2018 11:00 - 16:30 Open by arrangement This garden opens By Arrangement on the following dates. Contact the garden owner for the opportunity to discuss your requirements for a group or bespoke visit. April 01, 2018 - September 30, 2018 Owner Information Sarah & Sal Pajwani 07976 892667 pajwanisarah@gmail.com Further details www.ngs.org.uk