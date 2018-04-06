Fri, 06
18 April St. Timothee Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

2018-04-18 13:00:00 2018-04-18 15:30:00 UTC 18 April St. Timothee Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities Darling's Ln, Maidenhead SL6 6PA, UK

Start 02:00PM Wednesday - 18 Apr 2018

End 04:30PM Wednesday - 18 Apr 2018

Price 4.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Sarah Pajwani

Contact Email pajwanisarah@gmail.com

Website URL www.ngs.org.uk

St. Timothee garden opening to support National Garden Scheme nursing and health charities. Deep and gently flowing, colour themed borders planted for yr-round interest with a wide range of attractive grasses and perennials. Other features incl a box parterre, wildlife pond, rose terrace and wild areas in a 2 acre plot. Open this year in April and August to celebrate tulips and blossom, and the richness of the late summer garden. Opening Times April 18, 2018 14:00 - 16:30 Refreshments: Home-made teas. Admission: Adult: £4.00 Child: Free Add to calendar April 26, 2018 14:00 - 16:30 August 27, 2018 11:00 - 16:30 Open by arrangement This garden opens By Arrangement on the following dates. Contact the garden owner for the opportunity to discuss your requirements for a group or bespoke visit. April 01, 2018 - September 30, 2018 Owner Information Sarah & Sal Pajwani 07976 892667 pajwanisarah@gmail.com Further details www.ngs.org.uk

