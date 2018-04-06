Charity 5 a side League

An all year round football league the weather can’t spoil and an environment that means the game never stops – that is what is on offer as an indoor 5 a side football competition is set to kick off in Slough in May. The brand new league at Hornsea Leisure Centre takes place between 6-8pm ion Sunday evenings and gets under way on 6th May The competition is being operated by nationwide company 5aside.co.uk, and their spokesman, Sam Taylor, admitted he was very excited to be starting the league: “Indoor 5aside appeals to a different clientele than the outdoor stuff on AstroTurf pitches and we are really pleased to be able to offer a different choice to the players around here. “There is no playing in the wet and cold, no chance to get too hot in the summer, and we can guarantee you a game each week, whatever the weather”. Sam confirmed that the league would see multiple divisions, and he went on: “It is important that we offer the chance for everyone to play, whatever their ability. Often we have found that these indoor are a real focal point for people that haven’t played for a while, but aren’t quite ready for the walking football yet. Whatever your experience and ability, we look forward to welcoming you, though.” The league is open to all adults – mixed and ladies teams are encouraged – and all the equipment and a qualified match official is included in the cost of the game Explained Sam: “We know there are some leagues that promise really cheap match fees then add on extras for referees, and balls even! We don’t do that. It couldn’t be simpler in our leagues. You turn up, pay your match fee and enjoy the game.” Matches cost £30 and all the proftis from the league are given to charities, with 5aside.co.uk designated as a Not For Profit Organisation for more information or to sign up, head to https://www.5aside.co.uk/league/montem-leisure-centre/slough-sunday