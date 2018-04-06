Odney Club 22 April Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme

Start 02:00PM Sunday - 22 Apr 2018
End 06:00PM Sunday - 22 Apr 2018
Price 5.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Heather Skinner
Contact Email heatheraskinner@aol.com
Website URL https://www.ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/garden/2359/
Opening for the National Garden Scheme Nursing & Health Charities. This 120 acre site is beside the Thames with lovely riverside walks. A favourite with Stanley Spencer who featured our magnolia in his work. Lovely wisteria, specimen trees, side gardens, spring bedding and ornamental lake. The John Lewis Partnership Heritage Centre will be open, showcasing the textile archive and items illustrating the history of John Lewis and Waitrose. Opening Times April 22, 2018 14:00 - 18:00 Refreshments: Light refreshments served 2pm-5pm. Admission: Adult: £5.00 Child: Free Further details www.ngs.org.uk Owner Information John Lewis Partnership How to find us Odney Club Odney Lane Cookham Berkshire SL6 9SR Accessibility information Some gravel paths. Dogs on leads please.
