The Gift of Song!

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 21 Apr 2018
End 09:30PM Saturday - 21 Apr 2018
Price 8.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Jewel Tones and Reading Phoenix Choir will be joining forces for a concert at St Mary's Church, Twyford. There will be refreshments and a raffle
