Fri, 06
15 °C
Sat, 07
14 °C
Sun, 08
12 °C
SECTION INDEX

The Gift of Song!

comments 0
The Gift of Song!
2018-04-21 18:30:00 2018-04-21 20:30:00 UTC The Gift of Song! Station Rd, Twyford RG10 9NT, UK

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 21 Apr 2018

End 09:30PM Saturday - 21 Apr 2018

Price 8.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name Suzanne Newman

Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

Website URL www.readingphoenixchoir.com

Jewel Tones and Reading Phoenix Choir will be joining forces for a concert at St Mary's Church, Twyford. There will be refreshments and a raffle

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved