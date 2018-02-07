Footprints photography exhibition

Location Bray House, Westcott Way, Maidenhead, SL6 3QH Dates 17th Feb – 21st Feb 2018 Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission The exhibition Footprints consists of photographs that have previously been entered into one of our four bi-monthly photographic competitions, each based on an environmental theme. Launched by The Photographic Angle in 2010, Footprints had the key objective to promote a greater sense of environmental awareness in the face of man’s unprecedented impact on our global environment. FOOTPRINTS is a touring photographic exhibition created and supported by The Photographic Angle. Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. W : www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions T : 0800 028 7338 E : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Registered Charity No: 1135750 Image: © Antonio Oliveira-Serenity