Mon, 22
10 °C
Tue, 23
12 °C
Wed, 24
12 °C
SECTION INDEX

Table-Top Sale

comments 0
2018-02-03 10:00:00 2018-02-03 12:30:00 UTC Table-Top Sale Bourne End, Wooburn Green, Bourne End SL8 5QE, UK

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 03 Feb 2018

End 12:30PM Saturday - 03 Feb 2018

Town City St Sunstans Church Hall, Off Wakeman Road Car Park, Bourne End, Bucks, SL8 8AR

Contact Name Anne

Contact Email annedarocha1@gmail.com

We are back! Come and join us for tea or coffee and home-made cakes. Lots of items for sale: clothing, books, cards, jewellery, household items and much more. All Welcome!

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved