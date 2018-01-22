Table-Top Sale

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 03 Feb 2018
End 12:30PM Saturday - 03 Feb 2018
Town City St Sunstans Church Hall, Off Wakeman Road Car Park, Bourne End, Bucks, SL8 8AR
Contact Name Anne
We are back! Come and join us for tea or coffee and home-made cakes. Lots of items for sale: clothing, books, cards, jewellery, household items and much more. All Welcome!
