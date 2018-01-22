Nothing is so beautiful. A recital for spring

Start 07:30PM Sunday - 11 Mar 2018
End 09:15PM Sunday - 11 Mar 2018
Price 8.00 £
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Martin Ashford
Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk
Talented local young performers Fran Stafford and Megan Cave present a recital for voice, violin and piano, in aid of the Oxford Heart Centre, Great Ormond Street Hospital, and the church music fund. The programme will include arias by Handel and Mozart, along with extracts from Beethoven’s Tempest sonata and the Bruch violin concerto. Sunday 11th March, 7.30 pm. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. Tickets £8 may be bought in advance from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow or by phoning 01628 486227.
