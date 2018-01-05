Fri, 05
8 °C
Sat, 06
6 °C
Sun, 07
5 °C
SECTION INDEX

Age Concern Windsor Coffee Club

comments 0
Age Concern Windsor Coffee Club
2018-01-09 14:00:00 2018-01-09 16:00:00 UTC Age Concern Windsor Coffee Club The Spencer Denney Centre, Park Corner, Windsor SL4 4EB, UK

Start 02:00PM Tuesday - 09 Jan 2018

End 04:00PM Tuesday - 09 Jan 2018

Town City Windsor

Contact Name Rachel Harvey

Contact Email info@ageconcernwindsor.org.uk

Website URL www.ageconcernwindsor.org.uk

Coffee Club is an informal chance to meet up with local people, have a chat and or play a game of cards or activity of your choice. There is a nominal fee if you wish to have refreshments but you are more than welcome to just come and meet with people. the group meets every Tuesday,No booking required just turn up and meet people.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved