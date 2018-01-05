Age Concern Windsor Coffee Club

Start 02:00PM Tuesday - 09 Jan 2018
End 04:00PM Tuesday - 09 Jan 2018
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Rachel Harvey
Contact Email info@ageconcernwindsor.org.uk
Coffee Club is an informal chance to meet up with local people, have a chat and or play a game of cards or activity of your choice. There is a nominal fee if you wish to have refreshments but you are more than welcome to just come and meet with people. the group meets every Tuesday,No booking required just turn up and meet people.
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.