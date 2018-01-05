Maidenhead Model Railway Exhibition

Start 12:00AM Saturday - 06 Jan 2018
End 12:00AM Saturday - 06 Jan 2018
Price 5.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Mark Pollard
Contact Email Mark@sheldon.co.uk
Model railway exhibition by local model railway club MMDMRC. Displays of working model railways, special trade stands, light refreshments, members sales. Pop along and see what the local model railway club is up to. More details at www.mmdmrc.org.uk open from 10am on 6 January at Cox Green Community Centre.
