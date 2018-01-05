Fri, 05
8 °C
Sat, 06
6 °C
Sun, 07
5 °C
SECTION INDEX

Maidenhead Model Railway Exhibition

comments 0
2018-01-06 00:00:00 2018-01-06 00:00:00 UTC Maidenhead Model Railway Exhibition Highfield Ln, Maidenhead SL6 3AX, UK

Start 12:00AM Saturday - 06 Jan 2018

End 12:00AM Saturday - 06 Jan 2018

Price 5.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Mark Pollard

Contact Email Mark@sheldon.co.uk

Website URL Www.mmdmrc.org.uk

Model railway exhibition by local model railway club MMDMRC. Displays of working model railways, special trade stands, light refreshments, members sales. Pop along and see what the local model railway club is up to. More details at www.mmdmrc.org.uk open from 10am on 6 January at Cox Green Community Centre.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved