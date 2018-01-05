Egyptology Lecture (TVAES January)

Start 12:00AM Saturday - 13 Jan 2018
End 12:00AM Saturday - 13 Jan 2018
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Kushite Kings on the Upper Nile : Reconstructing the landscape of an Ancient Amun Temple at Dangeil, Sudan. Dr. Julie Anderson will talk on the excavations at Dangeil, a Kushite site roughly 350 km north of Khartoum, which focused on a 1st century temple to Amun. Rams, statues and architectural fragments are helping to establish this sacred ritual landscape.
