Egyptology Lecture (TVAES January)

Egyptology Lecture (TVAES January)
2018-01-13 00:00:00 2018-01-13 00:00:00 UTC Egyptology Lecture (TVAES January) Headley Road, Headley Rd, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JZ, United Kingdom

Start 12:00AM Saturday - 13 Jan 2018

End 12:00AM Saturday - 13 Jan 2018

Price 3.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name Francesca Jones

Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL www.tvaes.org.uk

Kushite Kings on the Upper Nile : Reconstructing the landscape of an Ancient Amun Temple at Dangeil, Sudan. Dr. Julie Anderson will talk on the excavations at Dangeil, a Kushite site roughly 350 km north of Khartoum, which focused on a 1st century temple to Amun. Rams, statues and architectural fragments are helping to establish this sacred ritual landscape.

