Rodgers & Hammerstein on Broadway

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 24 Feb 2018
End 04:00PM Saturday - 24 Feb 2018
Price 10.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Fun singing afternoon for female voices led by local music teacher Suzanne Newman. We will be singing a medley of songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein arranged for 2-part choir. Cost is £10 which includes a copy of the music and refreshments.
