Fri, 05
8 °C
Sat, 06
6 °C
Sun, 07
5 °C
SECTION INDEX

Rodgers & Hammerstein on Broadway

comments 0
2018-02-24 14:00:00 2018-02-24 16:00:00 UTC Rodgers & Hammerstein on Broadway The Hawthorns, Charvil, Reading RG10 9TR, UK

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 24 Feb 2018

End 04:00PM Saturday - 24 Feb 2018

Price 10.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name Suzanne Newman

Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

Website URL www.charvilmusic.co.uk

Fun singing afternoon for female voices led by local music teacher Suzanne Newman. We will be singing a medley of songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein arranged for 2-part choir. Cost is £10 which includes a copy of the music and refreshments.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved