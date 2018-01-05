Alan Barnes & Karen Sharp together at Marlow Jazz Club

POLL WINNERS START THE NEW JAZZ YEAR Marlow Jazz Club begin 2018 in spectacular fashion by setting up a meeting between two of the country’s top musicians, both winners in the recent British Jazz Awards. Multi-instrumentalist Alan Barnes has won numerous awards on his various reed instruments, including alto and baritone saxes, but this year is named as Number One Clarinet. The glamorous Karen Sharp (pictured) came to prominence as tenor and baritone player in the late Humphrey Lyttelton’s band, but is now a big solo star. She has been awarded Top Tenor Sax. The talented duo will arrive at the Royal British Legion Hall on Tuesday January 2nd, 8.30pm, with the resident Frank Toms Trio providing solid support. Both are expected to bring their hefty baritone saxes along so at least one exciting “baritone battle” should result. Admission at the door is £10, but as a full house is confidently expected, seats or tables can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.