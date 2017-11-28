Tue, 28
Have yourself a merry Christmas singing afternoon!

2017-12-09 14:00:00 2017-12-09 16:00:00 UTC Have yourself a merry Christmas singing afternoon! The Hawthorns, Charvil, Reading RG10 9TR, UK

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 09 Dec 2017

End 04:00PM Saturday - 09 Dec 2017

Price 10.00 £

Town City Charvil

Contact Name Suzanne Newman

Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

Website URL www.charvilmusic.co.uk

Fun singing afternoon for female voices led by local music teacher and choir director Suzanne Newman. Come and join us to sing some great Christmas songs including Winter wonderland and Have yourself a merry little Christmas arranged for 2-part choir. £10 which includes copies of the music and light refreshments.

