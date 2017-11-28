Have yourself a merry Christmas singing afternoon!

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 09 Dec 2017
End 04:00PM Saturday - 09 Dec 2017
Price 10.00 £
Town City Charvil
Contact Name Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Fun singing afternoon for female voices led by local music teacher and choir director Suzanne Newman. Come and join us to sing some great Christmas songs including Winter wonderland and Have yourself a merry little Christmas arranged for 2-part choir. £10 which includes copies of the music and light refreshments.
