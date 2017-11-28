Start 11:00AM Sunday - 10 Dec 2017
End 07:00PM Sunday - 10 Dec 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Louella Fernandez-Lempiainen
Contact Email busybuttonscreativestudio@gmail.com
Busy Buttons Design Centre CIC, a not-for-profit community interest company based in Windsor, invites one and all to join in and support your local, independent, FREE family community event to revive and recreate the wonderful festive feeling with 'The Creative Christmas Fair' 11am - 7pm at 8-9, Windsor Yards, Windsor SL4 1TF. Workshops, demos, 'make your own gift', Christmas cinema, hot chocolate, gluten free foods, ethical gifts, elf costume competition and more. More excitement later, as BusyButtons hosts the FREE Living Advent Calendar event at 6:15pm on the same eve. Book now for this FREE event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-creative-christmas-fair-tickets-40048691715
