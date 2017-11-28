Christmas Table-Top Sale

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 02 Dec 2017
End 12:30PM Saturday - 02 Dec 2017
Town City Bourne End
Contact Name Anne
Come and join us for the last mega sale of the year! Lots of Christmas items, decorations, cards, gifts and plenty more. Come and enjoy some home-made cakes and tea and coffee while you browse plenty of new items. All welcome!
