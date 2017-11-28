Tue, 28
Christmas Table-Top Sale

2017-12-02 10:00:00 2017-12-02 12:30:00 UTC Christmas Table-Top Sale St Dunstans Church hall, Bourne End, Wooburn Green, Bourne End SL8 5QE, UK

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 02 Dec 2017

End 12:30PM Saturday - 02 Dec 2017

Town City Bourne End

Contact Name Anne

Contact Email annedarocha1@gmail.com

Come and join us for the last mega sale of the year! Lots of Christmas items, decorations, cards, gifts and plenty more. Come and enjoy some home-made cakes and tea and coffee while you browse plenty of new items. All welcome!

