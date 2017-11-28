Living Advent Window

Come and be part of Windsor’s magical Christmas celebration, the Living Advent Calendar and see what’s behind the 8th window at the Windsor & Royal Borough Museum. It’s sure to get you into the Christmas spirit. The Museum and other businesses around the town are taking part and hosting all kinds of different events. Each ‘Window’ is at a different venue every night until Christmas Eve. This FREE event starts at 6pm. No need to book, just drop in! Donations welcome. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information. Email: museum@rbwm.gov.uk Web: https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum