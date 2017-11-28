Maidenhead Artisan Market

To compliment the beautiful Xmas POP UP Shop inside the Nicholson's Centre! For the 2nd year running we are holding a Busy Xmas Market. Full of local traders and Artisans We strive to bring you the best stalls for all your shopping gifts (and a few for yourselves) Alongside Hot Street food traders. Local Beer, Mulled Cider and GIN 30 stalls, Live Music and Seating areas WE TAKE PRIDE IN SUPPORTING AND BRINGING LOCAL TRADERS TO MAIDENHEAD HIGH STREET FOR THE LAST 2 YEARS #BuyLocal #LoveLocal #SupportLocal Christmas Wreaths with LIVE DEMO'S Local brewers and distillers selling drinks as well as Off sales Local Honey, Fudge, Cakes and Pastries Street Food from around the world Hot chocolate, marshmallows and Mulled Cider Hot Bubble waffles and candy floss UP-cycled and salvaged wooden gifts Handmade Dog gifts Artisan jewellery and gems Beautiful Home-ware Warm stylish clothes and knitwear handbags, Purses , jewellery and MORE.... All dressed up with tinsel and twinkling lights Stand out for Autism is our supported Local charity. who will have a stall also Buskers are welcome up and down the high street!