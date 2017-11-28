Breakfast With Santa

Come along for breakfast at Stubbings Café on 22nd, 23rd or 24th December to meet the extraordinary Father Christmas. At 8.30 am we will be offering a breakfast for families offering the opportunity to meet with Santa, and receive a festive gift. Tickets will include a Stubbings Full English Breakfast* (or Child Mini Full English Breakfast), along with some cut fruit. A regular hot drink will also be included for the adults, along with a carton of juice for the children. Santa will walk between tables meeting the children and hand out a festive gift to ticket holders aged 2 to 12 years old. Santa will then read a Christmas story to all the children, after which each child will receive an 'I met Santa' certificate. Please check our website for booking information. Tickets are available to purchase at Stubbings Cafe in person or on 01628825454