Santa's Arrival by Helicopter

We are thrilled that Santa will be arriving by helicopter again this year, and there'll be lots to see and do for our 2017 landing... Doors to the Main House lawns will open from the Walled Garden at 10.00 am. Tickets include:- Meet the Reindeer - we are thrilled to report that a few of Santa's little helpers will be in attendance for the kids to meet and feed. See Santa Arrive by Helicopter - our spectacular arrival never ceases to thrill! Carols with Santa - once Santa has landed we will sing a few carols accompanied by the Maidenhead Concert Band. A Gift from Santa - there will be the opportunity to have a quick photo with Santa and to receive a gift bag. Food and Drink - the Cafe will operate a takeaway counter on the lawns offering hot drinks and warm snacks (at extra charge). Frozen's 'Elsa' - Our lovely 'Elsa' will be offering glitter tattoos and a photo opportunity for the kids. (Subject to a small extra charge). Please check our website for booking information and to order tickets