Free Parents and Student STEM Careers evening

Free Parents and Student STEM Careers evening
2017-11-09 17:45:00 2017-11-09 20:00:00 UTC Free Parents and Student STEM Careers evening Hall Place, Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green, Maidenhead SL6 6QR, UK

Start 05:45PM Thursday - 09 Nov 2017

End 08:00PM Thursday - 09 Nov 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Claire Reeves

Contact Email clairereeves@adviza.org.uk

Website URL https://www.woop.org.uk/new-events/2017/11/9/stem-hands-on-careers-event-fmf96

The event is open to all parents and students who are interested in exploring STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) career options. Register your attendance: https://www.bca.ac.uk/event/science-goes-big-bca/ The evening will include: STEM Employer stands to discuss career options within local companies (including the Ministry of Defence, QA, GlaxoSmithKline and others) A workshop on higher apprenticeships to explore alternative options, within the world of STEM Employability and career advice– Getting Ready for the Work Place A hands-on STEM workshop in a laboratory Careers advice and information on how psychometric testing can help plan careers This event is a combined venture with the Berkshire College of Agriculture and the Worlds of Opportunity (WOOP) project, which is looking to close the Berkshire STEM skills gap, to support the local business talent pipeline. WOOP is funded by the Education & Skills Funding Agency and European Social Fund and brought to you by Adviza in partnership with Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership

