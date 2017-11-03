Bright Young Things 11 Plus Workshop

Start 11:00AM Tuesday - 14 Nov 2017
End 04:00PM Saturday - 14 Oct 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Luke Courtier
Contact Email luke@brightyoungthings.co.uk
Website URL https://brightyoungthings.co.uk/tuition-centres/maidenhead/
To celebrate the opening of the new Bright Young Things Tuition Centre for Maths, English, 11 plus and GCSE tuition we are organising free 11 plus workshops throughout Nov. for Years 5 and 6.
