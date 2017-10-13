Fri, 13
DRACULA
2017-10-31 15:00:00 2017-10-31 16:30:00 UTC DRACULA 18 Park St, Maidenhead SL6 1SL, UK

Start 03:00PM Tuesday - 31 Oct 2017

End 04:30PM Tuesday - 31 Oct 2017

Price 8.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Fran Edwards

Contact Email admin@maidenheadheritage.org.uk

Website URL maidenheadheritage.org.uk

Secret Showcase are Screening the iconic 1958 Dracula film to raise funds for the Maidenhead Heritage Centre in Park Street, On Tuesday 31st October - entrance by advanced ticket only or at the door if available. call 01628-78555 Tickets are on sale now £8 from the centre

