Start 03:00PM Tuesday - 31 Oct 2017
End 04:30PM Tuesday - 31 Oct 2017
Price 8.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Fran Edwards
Contact Email admin@maidenheadheritage.org.uk
Secret Showcase are Screening the iconic 1958 Dracula film to raise funds for the Maidenhead Heritage Centre in Park Street, On Tuesday 31st October - entrance by advanced ticket only or at the door if available. call 01628-78555 Tickets are on sale now £8 from the centre
