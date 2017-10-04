Table-Top sale

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 07 Oct 2017
End 12:30PM Saturday - 07 Oct 2017
Town City Bouren End
Contact Name Anne Da Rocha
Come and join us for tea and coffee and home-made cakes, as you browse the tables for plenty of new and interesting items. Clothing, books, household items, plants, hand made cards and lots more. All welcome!
