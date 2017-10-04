Wed, 04
Age Concern Windsor Coffee Club

2017-10-17 13:00:00 2017-10-17 15:00:00 UTC Age Concern Windsor Coffee Club Park Corner, Windsor SL4 4EB, UK

Start 02:00PM Tuesday - 17 Oct 2017

End 04:00PM Tuesday - 17 Oct 2017

Town City Windsor

Contact Name Rachel Harvey

Contact Email administrator@ageconcernwindsor.org.uk

Website URL www.ageconcernwindsor.org.uk

Our coffee club will be a place for people to meet others. There will be refreshments and cakes available as well as space to do your own thing. You could do a jigsaw or play cards or just meet new people. We hope to put on activities that members suggest such as shopping trips or movie afternoons in the future so come along and let us know what you would like. We can provide door to door transport for local Windsor residents should you need it but anyone and everyone is welcome to come and join in.

