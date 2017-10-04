1517: Luther, Bach and Beyond

Start 07:30PM Sunday - 15 Oct 2017
End 09:30PM Sunday - 15 Oct 2017
Price 10.00 £
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Martin Ashford
Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk
A concert to mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, featuring organ music by Bach, Pachebel and Buxtehude along with choral madrigals from the secular tradition of the same period. Performed by Christine Wells FRCO, organ, and the Waltham Madrigals group. Tickets £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow or on the door.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A police scene watch has been set up in Kidwells Park this morning after a 17-year-old boy was ‘seriously assaulted’.
Motorists have been facing long rush-hour delays this morning following a collision on the M4.