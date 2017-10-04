Wed, 04
1517: Luther, Bach and Beyond

2017-10-15 18:30:00 2017-10-15 20:30:00 UTC 1517: Luther, Bach and Beyond 18 Oxford Rd, Marlow SL7 2NL, UK

Start 07:30PM Sunday - 15 Oct 2017

End 09:30PM Sunday - 15 Oct 2017

Price 10.00 £

Town City Marlow

Contact Name Martin Ashford

Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk

Website URL www.musicinmarlow.org.uk

A concert to mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, featuring organ music by Bach, Pachebel and Buxtehude along with choral madrigals from the secular tradition of the same period. Performed by Christine Wells FRCO, organ, and the Waltham Madrigals group. Tickets £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow or on the door.

