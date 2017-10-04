Rocktoberfest Hurst is a charity music and beer festival that will be held for the 5th year on 14th October. Previous years have been sold out and we are hoping for the same this year. Featuring Live bands and a wide selection of local beers purchased on the day from Rebellion and Binghams brewery, Prosecco, cocktails and wines. Also a hog roast, vegetarian option available, is included in the ticket price. All this for just £20 and we even throw in a FREE DRINK to get the party started! All profit from the event goes to the St Nicholas Primary School PTA in Hurst. Run by local parents but attended by a wide range of people since online booking of tickets became available. So don't feel afraid to come if it is your first time. Book now to avoid disappointment at http://www.hurstrocktoberfest.org.uk/tickets.html Follow our Facebook page for up to date information https://www.facebook.com/rockfesthurst