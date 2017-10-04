Wed, 04
Halloween - Walk With The Ghosts

Halloween - Walk With The Ghosts
2017-10-26 16:45:00 2017-10-28 18:15:00 UTC Halloween - Walk With The Ghosts Henley Rd, Maidenhead SL6 6QL, UK

Start 05:45PM Thursday - 26 Oct 2017

End 07:15PM Saturday - 28 Oct 2017

Price 16.50 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Cafe

Contact Email info@stubbingsgroup.com

Website URL https://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk/events/ghost-walks/

Walk with the Ghosts 26th, 27th, & 28th October 2017 Join fellow ghoulish thrill seekers at Stubbings for dinner and a walk to remember. Included in the ticket price will be a light dinner in the Cafe, along with a 20 to 30 minute walk round the grounds of the old Manor house. Tickets are available to buy at the Cafe till, or by telephone on 01628 825454 during our Cafe opening hours.

