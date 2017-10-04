Halloween - Walk With The Ghosts

Walk with the Ghosts 26th, 27th, & 28th October 2017 Join fellow ghoulish thrill seekers at Stubbings for dinner and a walk to remember. Included in the ticket price will be a light dinner in the Cafe, along with a 20 to 30 minute walk round the grounds of the old Manor house. Tickets are available to buy at the Cafe till, or by telephone on 01628 825454 during our Cafe opening hours.