Halloween - Walk With The Ghosts

Start 05:45PM Thursday - 26 Oct 2017
End 07:15PM Saturday - 28 Oct 2017
Price 16.50 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Cafe
Contact Email info@stubbingsgroup.com
Website URL https://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk/events/ghost-walks/
Walk with the Ghosts 26th, 27th, & 28th October 2017 Join fellow ghoulish thrill seekers at Stubbings for dinner and a walk to remember. Included in the ticket price will be a light dinner in the Cafe, along with a 20 to 30 minute walk round the grounds of the old Manor house. Tickets are available to buy at the Cafe till, or by telephone on 01628 825454 during our Cafe opening hours.
