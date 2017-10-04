Start 03:00AM Saturday - 07 Oct 2017
End 08:00AM Saturday - 07 Oct 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Langley
Contact Name Gabriel
Members of Langley free church (Baptist) invite you to our Taste of Africa event Venue: 100 Trelawney Avenue, Langley Berkshire, SL3 8RW When: Saturday 7th October 2017 Time: 3 PM-8 PM Join us as we Praise and Worship while showcasing various African experiences: Foods: we have Stalls where you will sample different African foods. Dressing: Fashion show-experience different occasions African dressing. Entertainment: Experience different African praise and Worship music Fellowship: Meet and fellowship with people from different cultures Nature: Learn about the Natural Beauty of the continent from the Oceans, through the Forests, deserts to the Mountains An Christian African children choir to entertain. A prize for best African dress from the attendees
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A police scene watch has been set up in Kidwells Park this morning after a 17-year-old boy was ‘seriously assaulted’.
Motorists have been facing long rush-hour delays this morning following a collision on the M4.