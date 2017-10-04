Wed, 04
Taste Of Africa Event

Taste Of Africa Event
2017-10-07 02:00:00 2017-10-07 07:00:00 UTC Taste Of Africa Event 100 Trelawney Ave, Slough SL3 8RW, UK

Start 03:00AM Saturday - 07 Oct 2017

End 08:00AM Saturday - 07 Oct 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Langley

Contact Name Gabriel

Contact Email gab@tabes.co.uk

Members of Langley free church (Baptist) invite you to our Taste of Africa event Venue: 100 Trelawney Avenue, Langley Berkshire, SL3 8RW When: Saturday 7th October 2017 Time: 3 PM-8 PM Join us as we Praise and Worship while showcasing various African experiences: Foods: we have Stalls where you will sample different African foods. Dressing: Fashion show-experience different occasions African dressing. Entertainment: Experience different African praise and Worship music Fellowship: Meet and fellowship with people from different cultures Nature: Learn about the Natural Beauty of the continent from the Oceans, through the Forests, deserts to the Mountains An Christian African children choir to entertain. A prize for best African dress from the attendees

