Members of Langley free church (Baptist) invite you to our Taste of Africa event Venue: 100 Trelawney Avenue, Langley Berkshire, SL3 8RW When: Saturday 7th October 2017 Time: 3 PM-8 PM Join us as we Praise and Worship while showcasing various African experiences: Foods: we have Stalls where you will sample different African foods. Dressing: Fashion show-experience different occasions African dressing. Entertainment: Experience different African praise and Worship music Fellowship: Meet and fellowship with people from different cultures Nature: Learn about the Natural Beauty of the continent from the Oceans, through the Forests, deserts to the Mountains An Christian African children choir to entertain. A prize for best African dress from the attendees