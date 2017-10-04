Wed, 04
Egyptology Lecture (TVAES October)
2017-10-14 13:00:00 2017-10-14 15:30:00 UTC Egyptology Lecture (TVAES October) Headley Road, Headley Rd, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JZ, United Kingdom

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 14 Oct 2017

End 04:30PM Saturday - 14 Oct 2017

Price 3.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name F. H. Jones

Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL http://www.tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

Egyptian Decrees, Biographies, Accounts and Formulae in the Age of the Pyramids. Dr. Nigel Strudwick will look at the people of the Old Kingdom through the written word.

