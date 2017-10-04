Egyptology Lecture (TVAES October)

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 14 Oct 2017
End 04:30PM Saturday - 14 Oct 2017
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name F. H. Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Egyptian Decrees, Biographies, Accounts and Formulae in the Age of the Pyramids. Dr. Nigel Strudwick will look at the people of the Old Kingdom through the written word.
