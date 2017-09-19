World Reflexology Week Taster Event 1-4 Wednesday 20th September 2017 at Norden Farm

Come and join us at Norden Farm for a Reflexology Taster session where you can try out this holistic therapy for just £10 and help raise some money for the 'MacMilian Cancer Support' and 'Mind UK' charities. After a treatment people often feel very relaxed, may sleep better or notice a feeling of improved mood and general well-being. You may find that other things improve too but this happens on a very individual basis. So, whether you are looking for a different way to spend your lunch break and take a moment out to reduce work stress, or perhaps you can find some time for yourself before the school run, then this might be for you. Want to find out more about Reflexology and what it is all about? Then pop along and see us, support two great charities, as well as your local Arts Centre, by stopping in for a cuppa and having a well earned treat for yourself. Treatments are by appointment only, to ensure that everyone gets their turn. There are slots left but they're going fast, so make sure you get in quickly. To book yours eMail feetdbfirst@gmail.com your details, or call 07904 041858.