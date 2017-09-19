Tue, 19
Age Concern Windsor Autumn Sale

2017-09-23 10:00:00 2017-09-23 14:00:00 UTC Age Concern Windsor Autumn Sale Spencer Denney Centre, Park Corner, Windsor SL4 4EB, UK

Start 11:00AM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017

End 03:00PM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017

Town City Windsor

Contact Name Rachel Harvey

Contact Email administrator@ageconcernwindsor.org.uk

Website URL www.ageconcernwindsor.org.uk

Age Concern Windsor are hosting an Autumn Sale at the Spencer Denney Centre. We will be selling donated items such as clothes, books, collectables and plants. Cakes and refreshments will be available too. All proceeds are going to help manage the Spencer Denney Centre for local older people.

