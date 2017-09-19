Simon Spillett & Art Themen together!

Marlow Jazz Club are excited about their October gig, having set up a rare and potentially dynamic encounter between two of Britain’s greatest saxophonists. On Tuesday October 10th, at the Royal British Legion Hall, the award winning tenor star Simon Spillett, devotee of the late and great Tubby Hayes, will line up alongside “Doctor Jazz”, Art Themen, (pictured) a totally unique stylist on both tenor and soprano, and best known for his two decades with the Stan Tracey Quartet. The resident Frank Toms Trio will provide the backing. Music starts 8.30pm. Admission, pay at the door, is £10, but as always front seats or tables can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.