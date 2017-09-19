Start 11:00AM Saturday - 14 Oct 2017
End 02:00AM Thursday - 14 Sept 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City SLOUGH
Contact Name Tracy Harding
Cippenham Community Carnival Association in co-operation with St. Andrews Shared Church are hosting a McMillan Coffee Morning and Autumn Fayre. Come along and enjoy a couple of hours browsing local crafts and eating cake in aid of McMillan. Childrens Activities, Tombola, Raffle and much more. Plenty of Free Parking
Top Ten Articles
Police raided addresses in Lillibrooke Crescent, Cox Green, and in Crown Lane, Farnham Royal, at about 7.15am.
Westeros came to Windsor yesterday as the Coldstream Guards band treated tourists to rendition of the theme from smash hit show Game of Thrones.