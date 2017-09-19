Tue, 19
Autumn Fayre

Start 11:00AM Saturday - 14 Oct 2017

End 02:00AM Thursday - 14 Sept 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City SLOUGH

Contact Name Tracy Harding

Contact Email tinypaul@hotmail.com

Cippenham Community Carnival Association in co-operation with St. Andrews Shared Church are hosting a McMillan Coffee Morning and Autumn Fayre. Come along and enjoy a couple of hours browsing local crafts and eating cake in aid of McMillan. Childrens Activities, Tombola, Raffle and much more. Plenty of Free Parking

