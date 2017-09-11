Start 10:00AM Saturday - 16 Sept 2017
End 06:00PM Sunday - 17 Sept 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Stephanie Gay
Contact Email stephaniegay00@gmail.com
The Cookham and Maidenhead Arts trail, now in its fourth year, provides an opportunity for the public to meet the artists in their working spaces and learn more about painting, ceramics, textiles, glass and jewellery. Venues are located within a 5 mile radius so you can visit all the artists over the weekend. Everyone is welcome and entry is free. The venues are open from 10am to 6pm with refreshments, demonstrations and a range of work for sale. Pick up a brochure or visit www.camat.org.uk
