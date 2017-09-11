Air Cadets pre-Induction evening

The Air Cadets offers a wide and varied range of activities and opportunities including flying, gliding, shooting, adventure training, the Duke of Edinburgh's award scheme, BTEC, NVQ, fieldcraft, leadership, sport, visits to RAF stations and drill. From the age of 16 cadets can learn to fly solo in a glider or complete a parachute course. You can join us if you are between 12 and 17 years of age. Cadets are able to stay until they are 20 years of age, subject to certain restrictions like DBS/CRB checks upon reaching their 18th birthday. If you would like to find out more, we have 3 pre-induction and intake evenings per year, in January, April and September. There are no joining fees and no charges for at least the first month of attendance. The next opportunity for potential cadets and their parents to join us and find out more on one of our pre-induction evenings will be on the 7th September at 1930 Hrs. Cadets then can start attending from Monday 11th September.