Mon, 11
19 °C
Tue, 12
17 °C
Wed, 13
16 °C
SECTION INDEX

Air Cadets pre-Induction evening

comments 0
Air Cadets pre-Induction evening

Start 07:30PM Thursday - 07 Sept 2017

End 08:30PM Thursday - 07 Sept 2017

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Paul Bennett

Contact Email oc.155@aircadets.org

Website URL 155atc.org.uk

The Air Cadets offers a wide and varied range of activities and opportunities including flying, gliding, shooting, adventure training, the Duke of Edinburgh's award scheme, BTEC, NVQ, fieldcraft, leadership, sport, visits to RAF stations and drill. From the age of 16 cadets can learn to fly solo in a glider or complete a parachute course. You can join us if you are between 12 and 17 years of age. Cadets are able to stay until they are 20 years of age, subject to certain restrictions like DBS/CRB checks upon reaching their 18th birthday. If you would like to find out more, we have 3 pre-induction and intake evenings per year, in January, April and September. There are no joining fees and no charges for at least the first month of attendance. The next opportunity for potential cadets and their parents to join us and find out more on one of our pre-induction evenings will be on the 7th September at 1930 Hrs. Cadets then can start attending from Monday 11th September.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved