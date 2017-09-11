Mon, 11
Eton College Community Fair

2017-09-23 10:00:00 2017-09-23 15:00:00 UTC Eton College Community Fair Windsor SL4 6DW, UK

Start 11:00AM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017

End 04:00PM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017

Price 2.00 £

Town City Eton (Slough and Windsor)

Contact Name Charlie Paterson

Contact Email c.paterson@etoncollege.org.uk

The fair is a unique combination of town and gown - a special day devoted to fund raising by the boys of Eton College and more than 50 local charities. They are joined by a range of artisan producers offering distinctive handicraft, clothing and food. Additional attractions include live music and an upmarket jumble sale in the splendid setting of School Hall. A fantastic day out for the whole family. Free parking available on the Slough Road. The fun starts at 11am and continues until 4pm. Admission is just £2 (50p for children).

