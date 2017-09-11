Eton College Community Fair

Start 11:00AM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017
End 04:00PM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017
Price 2.00 £
Town City Eton (Slough and Windsor)
Contact Name Charlie Paterson
The fair is a unique combination of town and gown - a special day devoted to fund raising by the boys of Eton College and more than 50 local charities. They are joined by a range of artisan producers offering distinctive handicraft, clothing and food. Additional attractions include live music and an upmarket jumble sale in the splendid setting of School Hall. A fantastic day out for the whole family. Free parking available on the Slough Road. The fun starts at 11am and continues until 4pm. Admission is just £2 (50p for children).
