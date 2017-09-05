Cantorum Choir - Autumn Concert; Vaughan Williams, Parry, Campkin (World Premier!) Saturday 14th October @ 17.30-21:00

Our Autumn Concert offers a chance to hear the superb Vaughan Williams Mass in G Minor AND the world premiere of Waterfall by our acclaimed young Composer in Residence Alexander Campkin. This piece, currently being written for us, is Alex’s personal musical reflection on the Vaughan Williams Mass. Don’t miss this exciting concert, which also includes Parry’s haunting choral setting Songs of Farewell. Cantorum Choir is a dedicated and talented choir of approximately forty voices, based in Cookham, Berkshire. Under the directorship of Elisabeth Croft, the ensemble continues to earn itself a reputation as one of the leading chamber choirs in the area. The choir boasts a wide-ranging repertoire and performs professional-quality concerts across the year. Three years ago, in the Choir of the Year 2014 competition, Cantorum was placed 5th nationally in the Adult Choir category. Last June, we entered the regional auditions for Choir of the Year 2016. We were delighted to go through to the National Selection round, with the judge commenting: ‘That was absolutely sensational!’ Cantorum proudly donates to a variety of good causes. This year we shall be supporting the Alzheimer’s Society and Crisis