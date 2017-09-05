Striking sculptures in the grounds at Cliveden

Start 12:00AM Friday - 01 Sept 2017
End 12:00AM Sunday - 15 Oct 2017
Town City Taplow
Contact Name Cliveden
Internationally acclaimed conceptual artist Bernar Venet is bringing a new perspective to the gardens at Cliveden with an exciting outdoor art exhibition. 10 large-scale sculptures, some scaling up to 9 metres high, are placed around the estate, challenging you to re-think the space which has often been home to new and striking art.
