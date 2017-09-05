Tue, 05
20 °C
Wed, 06
17 °C
Thu, 07
18 °C
SECTION INDEX

Striking sculptures in the grounds at Cliveden

comments 0
Striking sculptures in the grounds at Cliveden
2017-08-31 23:00:00 2017-10-14 23:00:00 UTC Striking sculptures in the grounds at Cliveden National Trust, Cliveden, Cliveden Rd, Taplow, Maidenhead SL1 8NS, UK

Start 12:00AM Friday - 01 Sept 2017

End 12:00AM Sunday - 15 Oct 2017

Town City Taplow

Contact Name Cliveden

Contact Email cliveden@nationaltrust.org.uk

Internationally acclaimed conceptual artist Bernar Venet is bringing a new perspective to the gardens at Cliveden with an exciting outdoor art exhibition. 10 large-scale sculptures, some scaling up to 9 metres high, are placed around the estate, challenging you to re-think the space which has often been home to new and striking art.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved