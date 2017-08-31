Maidenhead & Windsor Business Awards Ceremony

Gala, Black Tie Event to Celebrate, Recognise and Promote Businesses in the area with Adrian Moorhouse as compère Adrian Moorhouse as compère. Over 200 tickets sold already for the largest and most prestigious local business event in the borough. Come and join in the fun and networking opportunity. Gala Dinner sponsorship opportunities available - see below. Friday, 22nd March, 2017 19:00 - 01:00 (Disco - bop 'till you drop!) Holiday Inn Maidenhead Special Guest : On Top Table Seated with the President and Adrian Moorhouse MENU Starter Tomato and roasted red pepper soup Main Course Pan grilled chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella and sun blushed tomato, roast potatoes and red wine jus OR Roasted aubergine stuffed with Mediterranean vegetables topped with goat cheese with tomato coulis Dessert Warm chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream Coffee Sponsorship All categories sponsorship has now been taken. However, there are some sponsorship packages available for the Gala Dinner as follows:- 1. Inserts into the gift bags at the ceremony for £100 (x 350 gift bags) 2. Logo on the front of the gift bags for £580 + vat 3. Sponsor welcome drinks for £500.00