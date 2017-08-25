Start 10:00AM Saturday - 02 Sept 2017
End 12:30PM Saturday - 02 Sept 2017
Town City Bourne End
Contact Name Anne
Table-Top Sale in aid of Charity. Grab a tea or coffee and some home-made cakes while you browse . Lots of new and interesting items, as well as Plants, books, clothing, Jewellery, cards and plenty more. All welcome!
