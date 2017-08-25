Fri, 25
Cathy Cassidy: Books, Blogs & Best Friends

2017-09-23

Start 11:00AM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017

End 02:00PM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017

Price 6.00 £

Windsor

Contact Name Nicola Robinson

Contact Email nicola.robinson@rbwm.gov.uk

Website URL http://www.windsorfringe.co.uk/bookstalks.html

Join Cathy as she talks about her much loved series Chocolate Box Girls and shares her tips for friendship, day-dreaming & blogs! Cathy will also be giving a sneak preview of her upcoming book, ‘Love from Lexie’. Windsor Boys’ School, SL4 5EH Saturday 23 September Doors 10.45am for 11am Start £6 per person (£7 on the door) Tickets available: Buy online at Windsor Fringe Box Office www.windsorfringe.co.uk; phone 01753 743940 or in person at Windsor and Maidenhead Libraries Books will be available to buy for signing Car Parking available on site £3 per car Please note that children under 8 years must be accompanied by an adult.

