Cathy Cassidy: Books, Blogs & Best Friends

Join Cathy as she talks about her much loved series Chocolate Box Girls and shares her tips for friendship, day-dreaming & blogs! Cathy will also be giving a sneak preview of her upcoming book, ‘Love from Lexie’. Windsor Boys’ School, SL4 5EH Saturday 23 September Doors 10.45am for 11am Start £6 per person (£7 on the door) Tickets available: Buy online at Windsor Fringe Box Office www.windsorfringe.co.uk; phone 01753 743940 or in person at Windsor and Maidenhead Libraries Books will be available to buy for signing Car Parking available on site £3 per car Please note that children under 8 years must be accompanied by an adult.