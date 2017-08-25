Salena Jones at Marlow Jazz Club

Marlow Jazz Club are proud to announce possibly the biggest booking in their 41 year history. On Tuesday September 12th the internationally acclaimed Salena Jones, one of the world’s greatest jazz singers, will be at the Royal British Legion Hall, along with her regular all-star quintet. Famous all over the world, but especially in Japan, Salena has recently headlined at the Sapora Jazz Festival. In this country, she is a regular at Ronnie Scott’s Club in Soho. Going back quite a few years she had a chart hit with “A Walk In The Black Forest”. Her current backing band is Richard Shepherd (saxes), Martin Shaw (trumpet), Rob Barron (piano), Jules Jackson (bass) and Peter Cater (drums). Music starts 8.30pm with admission £10. A full house is confidently expected so it might be best to reserve a seat or table in advance by phoning 01628 486571 or emailing michael@jazzfans.co