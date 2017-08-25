Egyptology Lecture (TVAES September)

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 09 Sept 2017
End 04:30PM Saturday - 09 Sept 2017
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca H. Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Nebhepetre Mentuhotep : The Great Reunifier This illustrated presentation by Sarah Griffiths explores the reigh and legacy of a pharaoh revered by later kings as one of the greatest Egyptian rulers : Nebhepetre Mentuhotep of the 11th Dynasty.
