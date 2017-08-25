Fri, 25
Egyptology Lecture (TVAES September)

Egyptology Lecture (TVAES September)
2017-09-09 13:00:00 2017-09-09 15:30:00 UTC Egyptology Lecture (TVAES September) Coronation Hall, Headley Road,, Woodley, Reading, United Kingdom

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 09 Sept 2017

End 04:30PM Saturday - 09 Sept 2017

Price 3.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name Francesca H. Jones

Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL www.tvaes.org.uk

Nebhepetre Mentuhotep : The Great Reunifier This illustrated presentation by Sarah Griffiths explores the reigh and legacy of a pharaoh revered by later kings as one of the greatest Egyptian rulers : Nebhepetre Mentuhotep of the 11th Dynasty.

