Help For Heroes Hosted by Burnham FC

Start 01:00PM Saturday - 26 Aug 2017
End 11:50PM Saturday - 26 Aug 2017
Price 12.00 £
Town City Burnham
Contact Name Micky
A Family fun day with fun fair football match loads of market craft stalls lots of army nave 7 karate plus keep fit demostrations. Plus many attractions ending with a family Disco
