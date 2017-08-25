St.Nicholas Fayre at St.Mary's Church, Datchet

Come and enjoy a traditional Christmas bazaar for all the family. Buy Christmas gifts and decorations, have a go or two on the bottle stall and tombola, visit Santa in his grotto, browse the beautiful selection of secondhand designer clothes, bric-a-brac, and books stalls, be tempted by the yummy cake stall, and try some delicious food at the Christmas cafe which will be serving lunch and afternoon tea. Don't forget to buy tickets for the St.Mary's Grand Christmas Raffle too - there are lots of fabulous prizes to be won! From 3pm, Father Christmas will be hosting tea at St.Mary's Church. Come and tell him what you want for Christmas and have a slice of cake! There's so much to do - come and get that Christmassy feeling at St.Mary's. See you there!