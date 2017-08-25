Christmas Fun in Datchet

*** St. Nicholas Fayre, St.Mary's Church 12.30pm to 3pm *** Tea with Father Christmas, St.Mary's Church 3pm to 4pm *** Family Advent Carol Service with Marlow Town Band from 4pm to 5pm *** Candlelit procession to The Green *** Christmas on The Green 5pm to 7.30pm The day starts with the St.Nicholas Fayre at St.Mary's Church from 12.30pm to 3pm. Come and enjoy a traditional Christmas bazaar for all the family. Buy Christmas gifts and decorations, have a go or two on the bottle stall and tombola, visit Santa in his grotto, browse the beautiful selection of secondhand designer clothes, bric-a-brac, and books stalls, be tempted by the yummy cake stall, and try some delicious food at the Christmas cafe which will be serving lunch and afternoon tea. There's so much to do, and don't forget the St.Mary's Grand Christmas Raffle too - there are lots of fabulous prizes to be won so make sure you buy some tickets. From 3pm Father Christmas will be hosting tea at St.Mary's Church. Come and tell him what you want for Christmas and have a slice of cake! The Family Advent Carol Service with Marlow Town Band will start at 4pm. Come and sing with our church and local schools' choirs. A candlelit procession from the church will follow the service and that's when the festivities will start on The Green. Join us for more carols by candlelight with Marlow Town Band, and more Christmas songs from our local schools. Enjoy food and drink from local businesses and organisations as we switch on our Christmas tree lights. And after all that, you can browse the Christmas gift stalls, go and visit Father Christmas in his grotto, have your face painted, and maybe enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie. Lots of Christmassy fun for everyone to enjoy! We'll start on The Green at 5pm and be finished by 7.30pm.