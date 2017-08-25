The REAL Maidenhead Panto "CINDERELLA"

This year Maidenhead Drama Guild are brining The Nations Favourite Panto CINDERELLA to Maidenhead. Following on from past years sell outs shows, MDG are promising to make this years panto even bigger and better than ever before. MDG pride themselves on providing affordable family entertainment to Maidenhead while maintaining incredibly high standards of theatre. This years must see panto will be stacked full of songs, jokes, fun and laughter. Where else can you get a great evenings entertainment t really kick start the festive season for £40. So come along and cheer Cinderella and help her meet her handsome prince, Boo the ugly sisters Moana and Grizzle and join in with this most traditional of Pantos. You dont want to miss this. sure to be agreat night out for the whole family.