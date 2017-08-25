Fri, 25
21 °C
Sat, 26
21 °C
Sun, 27
22 °C
SECTION INDEX

The REAL Maidenhead Panto "CINDERELLA"

comments 0
The REAL Maidenhead Panto "CINDERELLA"
2017-12-13 19:30:00 2017-12-17 16:00:00 UTC The REAL Maidenhead Panto "CINDERELLA" 5 Shoppenhangers Rd, Maidenhead SL6 2QB, UK

Start 07:30PM Wednesday - 13 Dec 2017

End 04:00PM Sunday - 17 Dec 2017

Price 11.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Simon Kelly

Contact Email boxoffice@maidenhead-drama.org.uk

Website URL https://www.maidenhead-drama.org.uk/the-real-maidenhead-pantomime

This year Maidenhead Drama Guild are brining The Nations Favourite Panto CINDERELLA to Maidenhead. Following on from past years sell outs shows, MDG are promising to make this years panto even bigger and better than ever before. MDG pride themselves on providing affordable family entertainment to Maidenhead while maintaining incredibly high standards of theatre. This years must see panto will be stacked full of songs, jokes, fun and laughter. Where else can you get a great evenings entertainment t really kick start the festive season for £40. So come along and cheer Cinderella and help her meet her handsome prince, Boo the ugly sisters Moana and Grizzle and join in with this most traditional of Pantos. You dont want to miss this. sure to be agreat night out for the whole family.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved