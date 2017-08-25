Stokenchurch Dog Rescue Gala Dog Show

Start 11:00AM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017
End 04:00PM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017
Price 3.00 £
Town City Tower Farm, Oxford Road, Stokenchurch, Bucks. HP14 3TD
Contact Name Debby Hicks
Contact Email enquiries@stokenchurchdogrescue.co.uk
Join us at our Gala Dog Show on Sunday 10th September. Entry fee £3 (children under 12 and seniors free) Dog Show - £2 entry per class, starting at 12noon. Free parking near by. Raffle, tombolas, BBQ, have-a-go agility, stalls.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
A tribute to John Spicer, who died in a traffic collision in Winkfield Road on Sunday, has been issued by his family this evening.