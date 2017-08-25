Fri, 25
Stokenchurch Dog Rescue Gala Dog Show

Start 11:00AM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017

End 04:00PM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017

Price 3.00 £

Town City Tower Farm, Oxford Road, Stokenchurch, Bucks. HP14 3TD

Contact Name Debby Hicks

Contact Email enquiries@stokenchurchdogrescue.co.uk

Website URL www.stokenchurchdogrescue.co.uk

Join us at our Gala Dog Show on Sunday 10th September. Entry fee £3 (children under 12 and seniors free) Dog Show - £2 entry per class, starting at 12noon. Free parking near by. Raffle, tombolas, BBQ, have-a-go agility, stalls.

