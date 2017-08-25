International piano recital by Luke Welch

The young pianist Luke Welch, born in Canada and now resident in the Netherlands, will give a recital appropriately headed “Crossing Borders”. Alongside a Beethoven sonata (no. 12) and a Chopin nocturne (Opus 48 no. 2), he will also perform Schumann’s “Carnival Scenes from Vienna” and a lively Scherzo by the Czech-Canadian composer Oskar Morawetz. The programme is rounded off with a choice of sonatas by Scarlatti, the subject of Luke’s recently released second CD. Sunday 10th Sept at 7.30 pm, at Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow. Tickets £8 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow or from 01628 486227.