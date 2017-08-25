Fri, 25
21 °C
Sat, 26
21 °C
Sun, 27
22 °C
SECTION INDEX

International piano recital by Luke Welch

comments 0
International piano recital by Luke Welch
2017-09-10 18:30:00 2017-09-10 20:30:00 UTC International piano recital by Luke Welch 18 Oxford Rd, Marlow SL7 2NL, UK

Start 07:30PM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017

End 09:30PM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017

Price 8.00 £

Town City Marlow

Contact Name Martin Ashford

Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk

Website URL www.musicinmarlow.org.uk

The young pianist Luke Welch, born in Canada and now resident in the Netherlands, will give a recital appropriately headed “Crossing Borders”. Alongside a Beethoven sonata (no. 12) and a Chopin nocturne (Opus 48 no. 2), he will also perform Schumann’s “Carnival Scenes from Vienna” and a lively Scherzo by the Czech-Canadian composer Oskar Morawetz. The programme is rounded off with a choice of sonatas by Scarlatti, the subject of Luke’s recently released second CD. Sunday 10th Sept at 7.30 pm, at Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow. Tickets £8 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow or from 01628 486227.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved