International piano recital by Luke Welch

Start 07:30PM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017
End 09:30PM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017
Price 8.00 £
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Martin Ashford
Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk
The young pianist Luke Welch, born in Canada and now resident in the Netherlands, will give a recital appropriately headed “Crossing Borders”. Alongside a Beethoven sonata (no. 12) and a Chopin nocturne (Opus 48 no. 2), he will also perform Schumann’s “Carnival Scenes from Vienna” and a lively Scherzo by the Czech-Canadian composer Oskar Morawetz. The programme is rounded off with a choice of sonatas by Scarlatti, the subject of Luke’s recently released second CD. Sunday 10th Sept at 7.30 pm, at Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow. Tickets £8 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow or from 01628 486227.
